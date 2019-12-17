Hug Life combines love for hip hop and vegan ice cream in SoCal

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Late rapper Tupac Shakur was the inspiration behind Hug Life Anti-Dairy Ice Creme n Stuff, the all-vegan dessert shop.with locations across Southern California.
"That was where we got 'Hug Life' from: 'Thug Life,'" said co-owner, Johny "JT" Tran. "Hug Life is our appreciation for all forms of life and hopefully that is carried on through our food and desserts."
Hug Life opened up shop in Long Beach in June 2019, but has a loyal following throughout Orange County, with locations in Garden Grove and Orange.
Tran, who founded Hug Life with a group of friends in January of 2017, said each flavor has been created in their shop.
"I like that they're flavors that Asian and Asian Americans are familiar with, like matcha, Vietnamese coffee, taro," said Krissy, a customer from Orange County. "I don't usually see them in ice cream shops."
A fan favorite is the Pandan-infused Green Goblin, Hug Life's version of mint chocolate chip, which is made with a soy and coconut milk base. Another popular flavor is Sesame Street, which is dark chocolate and roasted black sesame seed with activated charcoal.
Hug Life also is located at 2707 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA.
