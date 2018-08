We’re going UP on a Tuesday (because today’s our birthday and we have 60¢ pancakes.) — IHOP (@IHOP) July 17, 2018

Even after a short name change, IHOP does not want you to forget what they're best known for by offering 60 cent pancakes Tuesday.The restaurant will offer three buttermilk hotcakes for just 60 cents to mark its 60th anniversary. The deal lasts until 7 p.m.Customers are limited to one stack per person and the deal is good until the location runs out of pancakes.