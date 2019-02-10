National Pizza Day is being celebrated this weekend and even IHOP is jumping in on the fun.The chain launched a pancake-pizza mashup dubbed the Pancizza. (That's pronounced "Pan-keet-za.")And depending on where you live you can have one delivered right to your door, via DoorDash.The pizza-sized pancake comes in three flavors - Original Buttermilk, Bacon-Cheddar and Cupcake.There's no marinara on these pies but they do come in a pizza box.The deal runs through Sunday.