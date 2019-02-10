FOOD & DRINK

IHOP offers pancake-pizza mashup to celebrate National Pizza Day

EMBED </>More Videos

IHOP might specialize in pancakes, but the chain is jumping on the fun of National Pizza Day by offering the "Pancizza."

By ABC7.com staff
National Pizza Day is being celebrated this weekend and even IHOP is jumping in on the fun.

The chain launched a pancake-pizza mashup dubbed the Pancizza. (That's pronounced "Pan-keet-za.")

And depending on where you live you can have one delivered right to your door, via DoorDash.

The pizza-sized pancake comes in three flavors - Original Buttermilk, Bacon-Cheddar and Cupcake.

There's no marinara on these pies but they do come in a pizza box.

The deal runs through Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzafoodrestaurants
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Newport Beach gets a new Italian spot: Louie's by the Bay
Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Ana
Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Ana
Get to know the 3 freshest new restaurants to launch in Huntington Beach
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fullerton crash: 10 hospitalized after driver plows into pedestrians
New rainstorm to soak Southland until late afternoon
Woman with baby in car smashes into LAPD station in San Pedro
Retired officer arrested in IE after firing at shoplifting suspect
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
Hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High sends woman to hospital
Guests and staff snowed in for five days at Mammoth Lakes resort
MLB pros help raise $1M to help wildfire victims
Show More
VIDEO: Man steals boy's chemo medication
Parents of tourist killed in Mexico appeal to State Department
Girls' trips are good for your health, research says
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
Rain drenches several parts of SoCal overnight, early morning
More News