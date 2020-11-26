Food & Drink

Instagram reveals top Thanksgiving pies by state - and many are scratching their heads

Without a doubt, your Thanksgiving spread includes some kind of pie.

Instagram attempted to figure out the most popular Thanksgiving pie by state using data from users' feeds during the last month.

Instagram put out this "pie chart," and it has people scratching their heads.



According to Instagram, Pumpkin Pie, which will be on many tables this Thanksgiving, is the most popular pie in just California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Blueberry Pie, a traditional summer pie, is most popular in New Jersey and five other states.

Strawberry Pie, yet another summer pie, is tops in four other states.

Pecan Pie is the top turkey day pie in some southern states and randomly in Indiana.

And let's talk about Cranberry Pie. What is Cranberry Pie anyway?

Instagram's pie research found cranberry pie to be the most popular Thanksgiving pie in the entire United States.

Even more dubious, Connecticut is the only state that likes Apple Pie on Thanksgiving.

Social media is having none of it. Most agree pumpkin and Apple Pie are the staples on every Thanksgiving table from coast to coast.

And many are asking "what is Cranberry Pie?"

For what it's worth, Sweet Potato Pie went down as the winner in Pennsylvania and Delaware.
