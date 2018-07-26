A mural honoring late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold now graces the facade of a popular Santa Monica eatery.Artist Jonas Never painted the mural outside Margo's in less than 24 hours on Wednesday.Margo's is a restaurant and bar on the corner of 16th Street and Montana Avenue.The mural depicts Gold holding up a copy of his annual list of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.Gold, who became the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism, died last Saturday after being diagnosed earlier this month with pancreatic cancer.