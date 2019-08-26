Food & Drink

KFC meatless fried chicken coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Vegan fried chicken, anyone? Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a meatless option -- saying it tastes like chicken, looks like chicken but there is no chicken.

KFC is calling it, "Beyond Fried Chicken, a Kentucky Fried Miracle."

The plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat.

"It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC tweeted.

You can get nuggets or boneless wings.

"The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken offers the finger lickin' good fried chicken flavor only KFC can deliver as a perfect choice for those searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go," KFC said in a statement.

The vegan chicken meal is not available everywhere, yet.

KFC says it will be testing the recipe in Atlanta, Georgia on August 27.

Would you try it?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgeorgiafoodiefoodvegetablekfcveganu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB 2 Fwy reopened after 30-acre brush fire in Eagle Rock shuts down lanes
CA suing Trump administration over rollback of child immigrant protections
DTLA bar upgrading security after trans women ejected
LAPD seeking public's help in finding missing Chatsworth teen
2 suspects arrested for robbery at Canoga Park mall
2 injured after vehicle slams into business in Downey
Man paddleboards from SF to Hawaii in 76 days
Show More
Homicide investigation underway in Santa Monica after 19-year-old found dead
7 uninjured after plane crashes at Santa Barbara Airport
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
Glendale school embracing promotes with green cafeteria initiative
Teenage girl in grave condition after house fire
More TOP STORIES News