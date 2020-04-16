Food & Drink

LA to begin delivering meals to 12,000 seniors, more than doubling current program, Garcetti says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is more than doubling the number of meals it serves to seniors as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

Before the crisis - and the safer-at-home orders that forced senior citizens to remain in their homes - the city was serving one meal a day to 5,000 low-income older adults at senior and community centers across the city, Garcetti said.

Under the new program the city will deliver 10 meals a week to 12,000 seniors across the city, he said.

"This pandemic is disproportionately causing stress to the population, pushing more seniors into food insecurity," Garcetti said.

"These are our grandparents and parents, these are our friends and neighbors."

The program only has two requirements: Recipients must be age 60 or over and they must live in the city of Los Angeles.

To join, you can call the city from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (213)263-5226.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleslos angeles countymeals on wheelsmeal deliveryeric garcettielderlyfoodcoronavirusseniorssenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor discusses how LA will decide to scale back 'safer-at-home' order
Coronavirus: Newsom announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
Taxpayers learning their stimulus payments will be routed to tax preparers
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Garcetti doesn't see mass events returning to LA until 2021
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
COVID-19: Plasma donor sought for Torrance firefighter
Coronavirus: LA company makes fashion-forward, practical face masks
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News