Lady Gaga, Oreo team up to 'spread musical messages of kindness' with limited-edition cookies

By Marika Gerken, CNN

The packaging for the Lady Gaga Oreos is inspired by the singer's "Chromatica" album.

Lady Gaga has a sweet treat in store for her little (cookie) monsters.

The pop star partnered with Oreo to release a line of cookies inspired by her feel-good dance album "Chromatica."

Taking design cues from the 16-track album, the vanilla-flavored cookies are bright pink with green crme filling and feature various embossments inspired by the album.



The limited-edition cookies will be available in six-cookie packs at convenience stores starting in January. Fans can sign up for the "Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club" next month to be notified when the full-size packs are officially available, a spokesperson for Oreo told CNN.

In an effort to "spread musical messages of kindness throughout the country," the pair has announced "Sing It With Oreo," a campaign that encourages fans to send musical messages to loved ones for the chance to win an assortment of Lady Gaga swag and experiences -- including concert tickets and a meet and greet (pending Covid-19 restrictions).

Fans can create these messages, dubbed "Oreograms," by recording a personal message on the "Sing It With Oreo" website. The message is instantly transformed into a song that can be shared with friends and family on social media.

"Whether it's to show support, share affirmations, well wishes or congratulatory messages, Lady Gaga OREOgrams are designed to inspire kindness," Oreo said.

The first Oreo cookie was created in New York in 1912. The company now produces 40 billion cookies a year.
