Help Feed the Frontline LA, local restaurant team up to feed healthcare workers at SoCal hospitals

Every Monday, healthcare workers with an employee ID can go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru to pick up as many dozens of glazed doughnuts as they need.

Several Los Angeles restaurants have found a way to stay in business while supporting healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.Help Feed the Frontline LA is raising money to provide two healthy meals a day to nearly 450 workers at six Southern California hospitals, including UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai.The organization has partnered with World Central Kitchen, the non-profit known for serving up meals during disasters."They're in the trenches in this thing and anything I can do to help them, I'm going to do. I can't provide ventilators or masks but I can provide a meal so I jumped at the chance," said chef Wes Whitsell.So far, Help Feed the Frontline LA has raised about $145,000 through its GoFundMe page , but says the goal is $3 million.The group plans to feed the healthcare workers for a minimum of four weeks.