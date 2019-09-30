Eyewitness This: Los Angeles ranked among top cities for vegans, vegetarians

LOS ANGELES -- From soy tacos to kale smoothies, you can find plenty of plant-based food products in Los Angeles. But if you want to check out the city that is best for vegans and vegetarians, you're going to have to head north.According to a new poll, Portland, Oregon, is the best city for people on plant-based diets. L.A. comes in at a respectable No. 2 on the list.Researchers looked at 17 indicators, including cost of groceries for vegetarians and the share of restaurants with meatless options. San Francisco and San Diego were ranked 8th and 9th.Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.