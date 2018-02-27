FOOD & DRINK

Malibu City Council approves plastic straw, utensils ban

The Malibu City Council is expected to approve a ban on plastic straws and utensils in a final vote Monday night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
No more plastic straws or utensils in Malibu?

That's the decision the City Council made Monday night. The final decision came after council members already gave a tentative OK to a plastic ban earlier this month.

It will cover the sale and distribution of single-use plastic utensils, straws and stirrers within Malibu city limits.

The city has already banned plastic bags and Styrofoam food containers.

This new ordinance allows restaurants to provide non-plastic straws or utensils made of paper, sugar cane, bamboo or other biodegradable materials, but only upon request from customers.

The ban will take effect June 1.
