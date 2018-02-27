Malibu City Council approves plastic straw, utensils ban

No more plastic straws or utensils in Malibu?That's the decision the City Council made Monday night. The final decision came after council members already gave a tentative OK to a plastic ban earlier this month.It will cover the sale and distribution of single-use plastic utensils, straws and stirrers within Malibu city limits.The city has already banned plastic bags and Styrofoam food containers.This new ordinance allows restaurants to provide non-plastic straws or utensils made of paper, sugar cane, bamboo or other biodegradable materials, but only upon request from customers.The ban will take effect June 1.