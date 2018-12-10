FOOD & DRINK

Man charged more than $1,000 for penny Whopper deal at Quartz Hill Burger King

LOS ANGELES, California --
A local man said he tried to take advantage of the penny Whopper deal that Burger King is offering through its app, but his bill ended up totaling more than $1,000.

Boyce Harvey said he selected the Whopper detour meal deal in the app, but when he went to pick up his order at a Quartz Hill Burger King, the manager said they couldn't find it.

Customers who place their order within 600 feet of a McDonald's are supposed to receive a Whopper for just one penny, according to the deal.

Harvey said he then selected another deal but when he left, he said his jaw dropped when he saw that he was charged $1,093.91.

Harvey said he now has a huge overdraft on his account. Burger King is trying to straighten out the mess with Harvey.
