Meet the K2 Dornut - decadent secret menu item from SoCal eatery, Pandor Bakery

Meet the K2 Dornut, a decadent secret menu item from Pandor Bakery that has to be seen to be believed!The colorful K2 Dornut is stacked with enough creamy crunchy goodness to feed a crowd.What's a Dornut, you ask? Meld a Pandor croissant with a donut, and voila - the Dornut.The K2 is topped with chocolate cream, strawberries, Fruity Pebbles and more. So dig in, and bring some friends!For more delicious menu items and Pandor Bakery locations, visit www.pandorbakery.com