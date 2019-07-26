Food & Drink

Meet the K2 Dornut - decadent secret menu item from SoCal eatery, Pandor Bakery

Meet the K2 Dornut, a decadent secret menu item from Pandor Bakery that has to be seen to be believed!

The colorful K2 Dornut is stacked with enough creamy crunchy goodness to feed a crowd.

What's a Dornut, you ask? Meld a Pandor croissant with a donut, and voila - the Dornut.

The K2 is topped with chocolate cream, strawberries, Fruity Pebbles and more. So dig in, and bring some friends!

For more delicious menu items and Pandor Bakery locations, visit www.pandorbakery.com.
