Food & Drink

Merry Coffee: Starbucks holiday cups, drinks now available

It's only early November, but it's already feeling a lot like Christmas at Starbucks.

The coffee shop chain has launched its holiday drinks, foods and cups, which returned to stores Thursday.

The red and green holiday cups, as well as some specific holiday menu items, have become an annual way for Starbucks to create buzz and increase sales.

Two of the cup designs have "Merry Coffee" printed on them.

According to CNN, Starbucks is offering five specialty holiday drinks this year: peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte, along with its Christmas coffee blend.

Starbucks has previously experimented with less "Christmasy" designs,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaystarbuckschristmas
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
O.C. gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
Jewelry, cash stolen in Sherman Oaks home invasion
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
Show More
USC reportedly hiring Mike Bohn as new athletic director
Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day
1 killed, 3 wounded in Perris shootings
Man arrested at LAX after Mt. San Jacinto College put on lockdown
LA boosting solar power with Kern County deal
More TOP STORIES News