More salmonella cases reported after ground beef recall

The CDC is warning about more cases of salmonella-tainted beef from an Arizona company that issued a recall in October.

By ABC7.com staff
There have now been 66 cases in California and 246 nationwide linked to JBS Tolleson.

There have now been 66 cases in California and 246 nationwide linked to JBS Tolleson.

The company recalled nearly seven million pounds of beef products in early October.

A total of 59 people have been hospitalized.

Stores and states where recalled beef was sold

None have died.

The beef was packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7 and sold with establishment number "EST 267."

If you bought the recalled beef you should return it to the store or throw it away.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.

