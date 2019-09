A Moreno Valley teacher was singled out as the best candidate for California burger chain Farmer Boys' first ever Bacon Intern Mona Godfrey, a teacher at Rancho Verde High School, was selected from more than 300 submissions for the coveted gig.Her submission video, "a creative and unique celebration of bacon" helped seal the deal, according to the company.Godfrey will be paid $1,000 for one eight-hour work day which will consist of taste testing signature bacon items. Her intern duties include rating each slice of bacon for crispiness, flavor and thickness.