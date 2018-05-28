FOOD & DRINK

Perris campaigning to bring In-N-Out into town

Perris is asking residents to post In-N-Out photos and videos on social media in order to get the company's attention. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
Perris is one of the few communities in Southern California without its own In-N-Out Burger, but there is now an ongoing effort to change that.

City officials in Perris have organized a social media campaign to get the company's attention, asking residents to post their most creative In-N-Out photos and videos.

The campaign will last until June 1 and the most creative posts will be recognized on June 12.

Currently, Perris residents have to travel 8 miles to the nearest In-N-Out. The restaurant has yet to comment on the campaign.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
