Perris campaigning to bring In-N-Out into town

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --Perris is one of the few communities in Southern California without its own In-N-Out Burger, but there is now an ongoing effort to change that.
City officials in Perris have organized a social media campaign to get the company's attention, asking residents to post their most creative In-N-Out photos and videos.
The campaign will last until June 1 and the most creative posts will be recognized on June 12.
Currently, Perris residents have to travel 8 miles to the nearest In-N-Out. The restaurant has yet to comment on the campaign.