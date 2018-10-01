FOOD & DRINK

Philippe's restaurant fans celebrate 110 years of good food

EMBED </>More Videos

The USC Trojan marching band sounded off for the 110-year anniversary of Philippe's restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The USC Trojan marching band sounded off for the 110-year anniversary of Philippe's restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

Customers lined up to be part of the celebration and get a tasty beef, turkey, ham or pork French dip sandwich for $1.10. Even after all these years, the restaurant still wows customers with good food and hospitality.

On Monday, the restaurant was also filled with Dodger Blue as the team took on the Rockies.

"You can never go wrong with anything here. It's always good," one Dodger fan said.

Philippe Guilhem, grandson of the original Philippe, made the trek from Oklahoma to be part of the restaurant's party.

"It's a pleasure being here and seeing what's developed since my grandfather got rid of it back in 1927," he said.

Some longtime customers said they've been dining at Philippe's since they were kids.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfoodieeventsDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
New vintage cocktail bar The Wolves now open in downtown Los Angeles
SPLA Coffee brings Brazilian-style espresso, tea and more to Chinatown
Philippe's marks anniversary with $1.10 French dips
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 taken into custody following chase, carjacking in NoHo
Dodgers heading to NLDS after 5-2 tiebreaker win over Rockies
Plane crashes near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne; 1 killed
Las Vegas shooting anniversary: Victims honored 1 year later
Woman arrested in fatal Rolling Hills Estates stabbing files claim against sheriff's dept
Tropical Storm Rosa prompts voluntary evacuation warning
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Yucaipa
CA murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
Show More
2 dead, including juvenile girl, in Compton shootings
VIDEO: Lightning lights up La Quinta skies ahead of Tropical Storm Rosa
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Trump celebrates Mexico, Canada trade deal, calls it USMCA
Encinitas shark attack victim ID'd; will make full recovery
More News