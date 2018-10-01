Philippe's restaurant fans celebrate 110 years of good food

The USC Trojan marching band sounded off for the 110-year anniversary of Philippe's restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.Customers lined up to be part of the celebration and get a tasty beef, turkey, ham or pork French dip sandwich for $1.10. Even after all these years, the restaurant still wows customers with good food and hospitality.On Monday, the restaurant was also filled with Dodger Blue as the team took on the Rockies."You can never go wrong with anything here. It's always good," one Dodger fan said.Philippe Guilhem, grandson of the original Philippe, made the trek from Oklahoma to be part of the restaurant's party."It's a pleasure being here and seeing what's developed since my grandfather got rid of it back in 1927," he said.Some longtime customers said they've been dining at Philippe's since they were kids.