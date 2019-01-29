LOS ANGELES RAMS

Pink's Hot Dogs turns blue and gold in support of LA Rams

Legendary hot dog stand Pink's Hot Dogs is doing a little redecorating ahead of Super Bowl 53.

The store is turning blue and gold to support the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl quest.

Everything from the storefront, to the employees' uniforms and even the famous Pink's mural is getting a Rams-style makeover.



The store is even creating a special Blue and Gold Double Chili Cheese Bacon Hot Dog, and all the proceeds from its sales will go to the L.A. Rams Foundation.

MORE: Randy's Donuts gets makeover with Los Angeles Rams yellow ahead of Super Bowl
Randy's Donuts is ready for the Super Bowl!

