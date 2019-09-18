Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

She's here and she's beautiful 🍕🧀 🍼 pic.twitter.com/f2yo0gV0It — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) September 17, 2019

Step aside regular stuffed crust pizza! Pizza Hut is introducing stuffed Cheez-It pizza.It's available nationwide for a limited time only.The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.It includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its, stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese and served with marinara dipping sauce.Starting September 24, they will be added to Pizza Hut's $5 N' Up Lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 N' Lineup menu items.