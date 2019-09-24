Food & Drink

Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours

Whatever you say or think about Spam, maybe this will change your opinion.

Pumpkin Spice Spam is all sold out.

It went on sale Monday only online, in two-packs for $8.98 on Spam.com and Walmart.com, and was gone in less than seven hours.

The limited edition of the canned pork product featured a blend of flavors like cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodpumpkinpumpkin spiceconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns death of 16-year-old found unresponsive in Whittier
SB 605 Fwy. shut down in Avocado Heights after tanker truck crash
2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit overturns in South LA
VIDEO: Realtor attacked by man at open house in Encino
Woman dies after fire erupts at apartment complex in Inglewood
Ventura County deputy accused of sexually assaulting female inmate
Climate change activists shut down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Wilmington trailer park, police say
Are portable housing units part of LA homelessness solution?
Axe-wielding suspect allegedly damages multiple cars in OC neighborhood
Deadly shooting outside medical warehouse in Moreno Valley
More TOP STORIES News