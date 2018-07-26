FOOD & DRINK

Robot cook Flippy is coming to Dodger Stadium in August

The Dodgers are adding an extra cook to its kitchen: Flippy, a robot that serves up chicken tenders. (Miso Robotics)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Dodgers are adding an extra cook to its kitchen: a robot that serves up chicken tenders.

Starting in mid-August, the robot cook, "Flippy," will be at Dodger Stadium cooking chicken tenders alongside stadium employees.

The robotic assistant was brought along with the hope of enhancing staff productivity and fan experience, giving employees more time to interact with stadium visitors while the robot takes care of the kitchen's repetitive duties.

Flippy earned its stripes in the kitchen earlier this year when it was tested flipping meat at Caliburger in Pasadena. It later became seasoned in fry-cooking.

The project came through a partnership with Miso Robotics, the developer of Flippy, Levy, a hospitality company and E15, a teach and analytics team.

The pilot project will run through the end of the Dodgers' 2018 season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbusinessLos Angeles DodgersbaseballMLBcookingsportsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
BLKdot Coffee opens new shop at Irvine Market Place
Jin China Bistro now open in Little Tokyo
New Mexican spot El Molino de Oro debuts in Orange, with burritos and baked goods
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
'Annie' playing at the Hollywood Bowl
CA governor candidate John Cox meets with voters in IE
LA Metro's Gold Line to get upgraded concrete barriers
Arizona trooper shot dead by man who stole his gun
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Stolen puppies returned to owner, 2 IE men arrested
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
SoCal heat wave a challenge for athletes
More News