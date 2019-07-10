Food & Drink

Smorgasburg LA features exciting food vendors at ROW DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Smorgasburg LA is open every Sunday on the five-acre site of the weekday Alameda Produce Market in Downtown Los Angeles, which is part of a larger, new development called ROW DTLA.

Each Sunday, you can find dozens of exciting food vendors at Smorgasburg LA, plus sophisticated shopping from the realms of design, craft, style, vintage, wellness and more.

Cultural events, pop-ups, and other surprises transform the vast site into a new node in Downtown L.A.'s burgeoning scene and a unique destination for the area.

Hours: Sundays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: ROW DTLA (777 Alameda St, Downtown Los Angeles).
More info: www.la.smorgasburg.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countybusinessrestaurantshopping
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for toddler last seen in San Luis Obispo County
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Firefighters respond to 'bug bombs' explosion at NoHo apartment building
Soccer player's dog returned after alleged Hollywood Hills break-in
Suspect wounded in Adelanto deputy-involved shooting
VIDEO: CHP officer stuns man in middle of 215 Freeway
L.A. community searching for young mother's killer
Show More
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day
O.C. standoff suspect accused of pistol-whipping delivery man
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
Authorities investigating possible earthquake-related death in Nevada
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
More TOP STORIES News