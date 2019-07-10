Smorgasburg LA features exciting food vendors at ROW DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Smorgasburg LA is open every Sunday on the five-acre site of the weekday Alameda Produce Market in Downtown Los Angeles, which is part of a larger, new development called ROW DTLA.Each Sunday, you can find dozens of exciting food vendors at Smorgasburg LA, plus sophisticated shopping from the realms of design, craft, style, vintage, wellness and more.Cultural events, pop-ups, and other surprises transform the vast site into a new node in Downtown L.A.'s burgeoning scene and a unique destination for the area.: Sundays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: ROW DTLA (777 Alameda St, Downtown Los Angeles).