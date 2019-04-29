Starbucks S'mores Frappuccino returns for the summer

Starbucks has announced that it's bringing back a popular summertime drink.The coffee giant says you can begin enjoying its S'mores Frappuccinos on Tuesday, April 30th.It's made with a marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, and a creamy blend of vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice.It's then finished off with more marshmallowy whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble. No campfire needed!The drink was first introduced in 2015, but Starbucks came under fire when it didn't offer it last summer.The frozen beverage comes in at just under 500 calories for a Grande size.