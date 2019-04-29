Food & Drink

Starbucks S'mores Frappuccino returns for the summer

Starbucks has announced that it's bringing back a popular summertime drink.

The coffee giant says you can begin enjoying its S'mores Frappuccinos on Tuesday, April 30th.

It's made with a marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, and a creamy blend of vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice.

It's then finished off with more marshmallowy whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble. No campfire needed!

The drink was first introduced in 2015, but Starbucks came under fire when it didn't offer it last summer.

The frozen beverage comes in at just under 500 calories for a Grande size.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstarbucksfoodcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News