Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns

A Taco Bell dip is being recalled because it can cause an extreme form of food poisoning. (WLS)

A Taco Bell dip has been recalled because it can cause an extreme form of food poisoning.

Kraft Heinz voluntarily recalled about 7,000 cases of Taco Bell's Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip on Tuesday.

Officials said anyone who has the dip at home should return it for a refund or toss it out. Do not eat the dip, even if it doesn't look or smell spoiled.

The dip showed signs of product separation, which can allow for the growth of Clostridiumbotulinum (C. botulinum), officials said. The bacterium can cause botulism, which can be fatal. Symptoms include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation.

Officials said so far, no one has gotten sick or made any official complaints about the product. But anyone who does experience these symptoms after consuming the dip should call a doctor right away.

Taco Bell's Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip was only distributed to stores in the U.S.

Anyone with questions should contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST.
