Taco Bell is rolling out new vegetarian menu

Taco Tuesday is about to go vegetarian. Taco Bell is rolling out a new section of its menu dedicated to meatless items.

These foods will have a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association Certification.


Two new meatless items will also be introduced, bringing the total number of vegetarian dishes to more than a dozen.

Customers can also substitute beans for meat on any item.

The vegetarian options are being rolled out at every Taco Bell location.

