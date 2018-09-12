FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'

EMBED </>More Videos

Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'

It's not Taco Tuesday, but you may want to head over to Taco Bell after reading this!

The popular fast-food restaurant was named America's best Mexican restaurant by the Harris Poll. Moe's held the title last year and Chipotle in 2016.

The poll surveyed more than 77,000 consumers, who assessed more than 3,000 brands across more than 300 categories.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell became the fourth largest fast-food chain coming in behind McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway.

Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme, Five Guys and Blaze Pizza were also named brand of the year for their categories.

For a full list of category winners, check out the Harris Poll website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtaco bellmexicanrestaurantu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Irvine Spectrum gets a new sushi bar: Robata Wasa
Chick-fil-A offering free nuggets to its app users
Time to wine down: Your guide to the 5 best wine bars in Huntington Beach
Janejira Thai Bistro now open in Pasadena
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman in custody after body found in Harbor Gateway backyard
Paul Smith's iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue vandalized
Hundreds of BTS fans line up days ahead of Oakland concert
MGM offers charity deal to victims of Vegas mass shooting
Teen stabs her fellow classmate to death over a boy, police say
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Blaze burns as many as 40 acres near 5 Freeway in Grapevine
Colorful projections to light up Walt Disney Concert Hall
Show More
Montclair police shoot assault suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars
Tustin City Council reaffirms opposition to CA's sanctuary law
2 pedestrians struck by car, pinned against stairs in El Sereno
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer accused of killing husband
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 3 storm nears Carolina coast
More News