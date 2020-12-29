The most decadent grilled cheese sandwiches EVER!

HOUSTON, Texas -- How about a little lobster in your grilled cheese? Or maybe some smoked salmon? At Twisted Grilled Cheese, you won't find your average grilled cheese sandwiches!
The Houston favorite first exploded in popularity last year as a food truck. Now, Twisted Grilled Cheese operates a brick-and-mortar location on Washington Avenue, dedicated to melty, buttery, gourmet grilled cheese combos!
On the menu, you'll find novelty sandwiches like the Halal Philly Grilled Cheesesteak, the Buffalo Chicken and the Smokehouse Brisket. Or, you can enjoy the vegetarian options, like the Truffle Mushroom or the Eggplant Parmesan.
Any way you slice it, these gloriously gooey grilled cheeses will make your heart melt! To check out the menu, visit twistedgrilledcheese.com.
