First all-female officiating crew in City Section football history takes the field

History was made in Huntington Park as Los Angeles' first all-female high school football officiating crew took the field.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- History was made Friday night in Huntington Park as Los Angeles' first all-female high school football officiating crew took the field.

The crew comprised for five women - called the game between Marquez High School and Maywood Center for Enriched Studies.

The crew comes with experienced as referee Crystal Nichols once filled in as an official in the National Football League.

Before the game, the mayor of Huntington Park handed out commendations to the history-making crew.

