Firefighters battling 60-acre brush fire in San Gabriel Mountains

Firefighters were battling a brush fire that had spread to nearly 60 acres in the Angeles National Forest.

SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire that had spread to nearly 60 acres in the Angeles National Forest.

The East Fire was first spotted around 2 p.m. near East Fork and Glendora Mountain Road in the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument side of the forest.

The fire was sending thick plumes of smoke into the air above the mountains as firefighters attacked it from the air with tankers and helicopters. No structures were immediately threatened, but there are power lines in the area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.