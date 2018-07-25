Former Alaska Airlines pilot sentenced to year in federal prison for flying drunk

David Hans Arnston, 60, of Newport Beach was charged Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 with piloting an airliner while under the influence of alcohol.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A former Alaska Airlines pilot who pleaded guilty to flying while drunk received a sentence of one year and a day in federal prison on Wednesday.

David Arntson, 62, was a captain with Alaska Airlines in June 2014, when he tested positive for a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit.

RELATED: Former Alaska Airlines pilot from Newport Beach pleads guilty to flying while intoxicated

The Newport Beach resident had flown two flights that same day, one from San Diego to Portland and another from Portland to John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

After landing, airline officials selected Arnston for a random drug and alcohol test.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alcoholDUIalaska airlinesairplaneNewport BeachOrange CountySanta Ana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former pilot from OC pleads guilty to flying while intoxicated
Alaska Airlines pilot charged with flying under influence
Top Stories
Cranston Fire: Crews continue to battle 4,700-acre blaze in Idyllwild
Divers search for drowning victim's body in Echo Park Lake
Loved ones remember woman killed at Silver Lake Trader Joe's
Friend surprises man with 1st beach trip after staying home 20 years
Andre Ethier retiring after 12-year career with Dodgers
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Fire or possible explosion reported outside US Embassy in Beijing
Show More
OC attorneys trying to clear name of convicted murderer
VIDEO: Driver threatened, dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Former Fontana gym employee arrested in sex assault on co-workers
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein targeted in articles of impeachment by GOP
More News