Former Calabasas football player among 2 killed in Jacksonville shooting

An undated photo of Elijah Clayton, tweeted by the Calabasas High School football team.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
A local high school said it has learned that a former Calabasas football player is among the two people gunned down in a mass shooting at a video gaming tournament in Florida on Sunday.

The former student is 24-year-old Elijah Clayton, believed to be from Woodland Hills.

The school tweeted Clayton's picture and said "Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True__818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida. We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends."



On EA Sports' website, Clayton is said to be consistently one of the best in competitive Madden.

First responders were called to the scene at GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville Landing, an outdoor mall complex on the St. Johns River, at 1:34 p.m. local time, and officers arrived on the scene within two minutes. The shooting took place at a sanctioned "Madden NFL 19" competition, according to video game company Electronic Arts, which produces the Madden franchise.

Authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore is the suspect in the shooting. The suspect, who Sheriff Mike Williams said used a single firearm, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
