Man to face charges after allegedly making 'terroristic threats' on flight out of LAX

An unruly passenger is in custody after another violent disruption onboard a Delta flight, this time on a plane traveling from Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Delta Airlines flight attendant who disrupted a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport is expected to face assault and battery charges.Oklahoma City police say Stephon Jamar Duncan, 34, made "terroristic threats" to "take down the plane." The flight to Atlanta made an emergency landing in Oklahoma, where Duncan was arrested Friday night.Authorities say he also attacked two flight attendants before several other passengers -- including an off-duty pilot -- and the flight crew were able to subdue him."This guy started getting really irate, and then he sort of threatened one of the stewards and then he went to the door, like the big door, and he went in and kind of grabbed it," recalled Darren Genet, a passenger on the flight who witnessed the incident."And then for me, I was just like, 'Oh, this guy's trying to like open the door. He's, you know, he's gonna take us out,'" Genet said.No passengers were injured in the incident.The incident is the third time in the past few weeks in which flights out of LAX have been diverted because of unruly passengers.