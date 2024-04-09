Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is facing five misdemeanor charges for an alleged domestic violence incident in 2023 after the District Attorney's office decided the matter did not rise to the felony level.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office on Monday filed charges of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving dating relationship, false imprisonment and assault against Urias. His arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court is set for May 2.

The case stems from an incident involving Urias and his wife outside BMO Stadium on Sept. 3 after an LAFC soccer match. Witnesses reported a physical altercation involving Urias and his wife that allegedly included him pushing her against a fence and pulling her by the hair or shoulders.

He was arrested at the time and then released on $50,000 bail the next morning.

After an investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in January decided "neither the victim's injuries nor the defendant's criminal history justify a felony filing" and referred the incident to the City Attorney.

Urias was also arrested for domestic battery in 2019 but ultimately the City Attorney's office deferred prosecution with certain conditions imposed on him.

Urias pitched for the Dodgers from 2016 to 2023 - contributing to their 2020 World Series title - and is currently a free agent.