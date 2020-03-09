Former LA City Councilmember Mitchell Englander surrenders to FBI

FILE - Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander is pictured speaking at an event.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitchell Englander surrendered to the FBI to face charges of obstructing an investigation into alleged corruption, officials announced on Monday.

Englander, 49, is accused of obstructing an investigation into him accepting cash, female escort services, hotel rooms and expensive meals from a businessman during trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said Englander later lied to the FBI about his conduct.

Englander was taken into custody Monday morning after he was named in a seven-count indictment returned by a grand jury on Jan. 16, according to the news release.

Englander is charged with one count of participating in a scheme to falsify material facts, three counts of making false statements and three counts of witness tampering.

If convicted of the seven charges in the indictment, Englander could face up to 50 years in federal prison, according to the news release.

Englander, a Republican, represented District 12 in San Fernando Valley, which includes Northridge, West Hills and Porter Ranch. He stepped down in October 2018 to take a private sector job.

The surrender comes after authorities served search warrants at the Los Angeles City Hall and Department of Water and Power last summer. Search warrants were also served at Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar's home in Boyle Heights in November 2018.

Englander is expected to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Monday in the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and Courthouse.

