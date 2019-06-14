Former mail carrier accused of molesting 3 girls; police looking for additional victims

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is searching for possible additional victims after arresting a retired U.S. mail carrier suspected of child molestation.

Craig Thomas, 61, of Lake Forest, is facing several counts of felony child molestation and child pornography.

Detectives say Thomas is accused of multiple lewd acts on at least three girls under the age of 12. The alleged attacks began in 2016.

Thomas previously worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier in Lake Forest. He has been retired for 10 years.

"Due to Thomas having continued access and contact with children over the past three years, investigators believe there may be additional victims," authorities said in a statement.

Thomas is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
