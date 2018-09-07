Former Pasadena police lieutenant to plead guilty to illegally selling firearms

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A former lieutenant in the Pasadena Police Department has agreed to plead guilty to two federal felony offenses connected to illegally selling more than 100 firearms over three years.

Vasken Kenneth Gourdikian, 48, will plead guilty to engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearms.

Gourdikian resigned in March from the police department after 22 years.

The former lieutenant is alleged to have sold at least 108 firearms without a license from March 2014 through February 2017.

Gourdikian leveraged his career as a police officer to purchase firearms not available to the general public, and then sell the weapons using a third-party to make deals. He is alleged to have used the status of the firearms to drive up the cost.

Gourdikian will appear before a judge on Sept. 20 to formally enter his guilty pleas to the two felony offenses.

As part of the plea agreement, Gourdikian will be recommended to serve a term of imprisonment of 30 months for each count to run concurrently, followed by a three year term of supervised release.

The judge will have to approve the plea agreement and decide the final sentencing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerarrestLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mac Miller's Studio City home is scene of death investigation
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock falls 9 percent
Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Obama heading to SoCal to campaign for Democrats in midterms
Vince Vaughn charged for suspected DUI arrest in Manhattan Beach
South LA family reminds public 15-year-old girl's killer remains on the loose
Show More
3 hospitalized after overdosing at Glendale home
Woman mistakes dynamite for candle during power outage
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Beverly Crest: Water-main rupture leaves customers without service
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
More News