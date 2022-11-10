Alleged victims of former 'Scrubs' producer file civil suit accusing him of rape

The two women suing Eric Weinberg have not made their identity public, but filed the lawsuit earlier this week, alleging sexual assault, sexual battery and gender violence.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legal troubles continue to grow for Hollywood writer and producer Eric Weinberg as two alleged victims of his have filed a civil suit against him accusing him of rape, sexual battery and other crimes.

Weinberg made his name behind the scenes of popular television shows like "Californication" and "Scrubs." He was first arrested in July and was accused of several sexual assaults over an eight-year span.

He was also arrested last month and was charged with 18 counts of sexual assault and abuse charges. Those charges include rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault and forcible penetration with a foreign object.

Investigators say those alleged crimes are said to span decades.

"We believed that the crimes occurred from the 1990s and we had a case in 2020," said Det. Ryan Lamar with the Los Angeles Police Department. "We do have tips coming within those date ranges."

In the lawsuit, they said they were lured at different times to Weinberg's Los Feliz home. One of the women said she was assaulted in February 2019. The other woman said Weinberg raped her in December 2019.

"A lot of people come to Hollywood with their hopes and dreams and they don't deserve to have them annihilated," said attorney Micha Star Liberty, who is representing the women. "He would talk about his high-powered career and ... he would tell them that they were beautiful and then offer to take photographs of them."

At his arraignment last month, Weinberg was taken away in handcuffs and ordered held without bail after the judge pointed to evidence of "predatory behavior."

"The fact that he is alleged to have committed sex crimes over the course of six years against five women indicates to me that he's a serial rapist. It indicates to me that he cannot stop and will not stop his sexual assaults on women, and therefore he poses a danger to the safety of women, and his behavior is predatory."

Eyewitness News reached out to Weinberg's attorney, but didn't hear back.

Investigators are looking for any other possible victims of Weinberg and are urged to call LAPD or the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Liberty says the number of potential victims could be in the dozens.

"We know from the district attorney's office that after Mr. Weinberg's second arrest in October, another 70 women called in," Liberty told Eyewitness News.