Extensive search underway for Fort Hood soldier missing since April

An extensive search is still underway for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing since April 22.
KILLEEN, Texas -- A reward of up to $15,000 is now being offered for credible information on the whereabouts of a missing Fort Hood soldier from Houston.

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public's help to find 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seen on April 22 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Her car keys, barracks room key, ID and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Guillen was last seen wearing a black shirt.

She is described as being of Hispanic descent, 5'2", and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Hood Military Police issued a Be on the Lookout notice to surrounding law enforcement, and an extensive search is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.

