Florida man says woman he met at bar stole $52,000 in valuables from his home

Police say the woman stole two designer watches, his iPhone, wallet, and $1,000 in cash while she was inside his home.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KABC) -- Police in Florida are searching for a woman they say stole tens of thousands of dollars in valuables from a man she met at a bar during a night out.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident happened last month.

Police say the woman stole two of the man's designer watches - including a Rolex watch and a Brietling watch - his iPhone, wallet, and $1,000 in cash while she was inside his home.



The victim and the suspect reportedly came back to his home at around 1:30 a.m. after a night out.

"I was just out with a couple of friends, grabbing a drink, some dinner, and next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment," said the victim, who told the ABC station in Fort Lauderdale that he believes he was drugged.

According to police, the woman stole a total of $52,500 in valuables.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect going into the man's apartment building with him.

Two hours later, the suspect is seen leaving through the complex's front doors. The woman remains at large.

