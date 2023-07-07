Bicyclist hospitalized after being critically injured in Fountain Valley hit-and-run; driver sought

A Huntington Beach bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck in Fountain Valley by a hit-and-run driver, who remained at large.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year-old Huntington Beach man was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck while biking in nearby Fountain Valley by a hit-and-run driver, who remained at large.

The collision occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

A vehicle was traveling north on Bushard Street when it struck a bicyclist riding north on Bushard in the bicycle lane, police said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

His family later identified him as Caysen Robinson, adding that he underwent life-saving surgery on his heart.

Doctors also repaired Robinson's broken leg, with more procedures planned over the next few days.

"Think about if it was your child and just do the right thing," the victim's father, Scott Robinson, said. "Hopefully, somebody knows something that can bring this person to be held accountable for their actions -- even if it is the person themselves."

Traffic investigators responded to scene and collected evidence left behind, authorities said. A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle that struck Robinson was possibly a 2014-2019 Toyota Highlander.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Fountain Valley Police Department's Traffic Bureau at (714) 593-4481.