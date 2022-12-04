4-day work week the wave of the future? One experiment deemed a success

The results of a six-month experiment involving dozens of companies indicate a four-day work week may be better for businesses and workers.

Could a five-day work-week soon become a thing of the past?

The results of a six-month experiment with the participation of dozens of companies are now in: A four-day work week may actually be better for business.

Workers reported lower levels of stress and fatigue and company revenue was often higher compared to the prior year.

The experiment involved 33 companies and more than 900 employees.

In fact, out of the 33 companies, 27 completed a survey after the experiment and none of those said they were planning to go back to the five-day work week.

A separate six-month trial is currently underway in the United Kingdom, with 70 companies and more than 3,000 workers participating. Results are due in February.