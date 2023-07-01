Pre-Fourth of July laser light shows will be offered Saturday at three Los Angeles County parks.

These LA County parks will offer pre-Fourth of July laser shows Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Pre-Fourth of July laser light shows will be offered Saturday at three Los Angeles County parks.

The events will feature laser lights choreographed to music with special fog effects lighting up the sky.

"We are excited to bring Fourth of July celebrations for all families to enjoy," said Norma García-González, director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation. "The laser shows will spark joy and captivate our residents throughout Los Angels County, reminding us that Independence Day is about freedom and the opportunity to pursue our dreams."

The shows will start when the sun goes down at about 8:30 p.m. and last for up to 30 minutes.

Admission is free and no registration is required.

Participating parks are:

-- El Cariso Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar

-- Magic Johnson Park, 905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles and

-- Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa.

More information is available at parks.lacounty.gov.