Doctors highlight hidden health risks associated with Fourth of July celebrations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fireworks on the Fourth of July are an American tradition, but they're not exactly harmless. The Consumer Products Safety Commission says emergency room trips for fireworks injuries rise year after year. But even a professional fireworks show can affect long-term health effects in ways you might find surprising.

If you're planning your own backyard pyrotechnics display, keep in mind nearly 10,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries last year alone.

Doctors say to wear pants, closed-toed shoes and protect your eyes.

Explosive and projectile fireworks are illegal in California, but even ones labeled "safe and sane" such as fountains, sparklers and pinwheels must be handled with care. Sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt metal.

Light one firework at a time and designate one person to set them off.

"Figure out who's lighting up the fireworks first of all. You know, one of the things we recommend is for children not to be involved," said urgent care specialist Dr. Allan Capin with Cleveland Clinic.

Stay on flat concrete or pavement. Grass can burn easily. If a firework doesn't go off, never try to re-light a dud because it could be delayed. Soak it in water.

And if you experience a minor burn, Capin advises to avoid using ice to relieve the pain.

"It's not a good idea to add ice. Ice is the enemy, the reason being is that the minute you apply ice, you're decreasing blood flow to the area, which can actually cause more pain and worsen the severity of the burn," he said.

Rather than risk injury, fire officials encourage people to attend organized, professional displays. But people often forget about the dangers of high-decibel noise. Neurotologist Dr. Courtney Voelker with Pacific Neuroscience Institute says that even one loud burst is enough to cause muffled hearing and ringing ears. She suggests downloading a decibel reading app and bringing some ear protection.

"Grab some of those foam earplugs that are over-the-counter. And when that decibel reader is over 85, hand out those earplugs," Voelker said.

UC Irvine research reveals fireworks can cause a spike in particulate matter similar to what's in wildfire smoke. These particulates are linked to respiratory and heart disease, but more research is needed to determine the role proximity and duration of exposure play in risk.

Besides air pollution, L.A. County COVID case counts are the highest they've been all year, averaging more than 200 cases per week. So along with bringing earplugs to a fireworks show, researchers say you may also want to bring an N-95 mask if you're susceptible to respiratory problems.