COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County bar is showing where they stand during the "Free Britney" movement.Donkey D's in Costa Mesa unveiled a new giant pink art piece that shows Britney Spears' face breaking through a wall.The owner described the mural as the pop star breaking through the figurative blockage of her conservatorship. He says Britney is a gay icon, and it's important to show support for the legal battle Spears is going through.