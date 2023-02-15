Immerse yourself in the world of Freeform's new mystery show, 'The Watchful Eye'

Freeform invited a group of select mystery fans to immerse themselves in their new series. New episodes drop every Monday on Freeform.

LOS ANGELES -- Mystery fans have a new series to get excited about on Freeform. "The Watchful Eye" follows a young nanny who goes to work for a wealthy New York family only to quickly learn that everyone in their mysterious building, The Greybourne, harbors a closet full of secrets.

With the highly anticipated season premiere of the show, Freeform invited special guests into the mysterious world of "The Watchful Eye" at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in California. The immersive and interactive experience transported guests to the show setting. Guests were secretly watched while attending a cocktail party. And an interactive dinner was held at The Greybourne's basement, all designed with the show's thrilling, eerie look.

The experience ended with a Central Park-themed breakfast the following day where guests grabbed some bites and coffee before heading home.

Unearth the mystery of the Greybourne in "The "Watchful Eye". New episodes drop every Monday on Freeform, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, and Freeform.