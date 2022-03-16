Pets & Animals

What are the most popular dog breeds in Los Angeles? AKC releases annual list

By ABC7.com staff
LA's most popular dog breed also one of most stolen

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The most popular dog breed in Los Angeles is the French bulldog, according to the American Kennel Club, while the Labrador retriever remains the most popular across the country.

The AKC maintains an annual list of most-popular breeds based on registrations - and the Lab has stayed at the top for 31 years.

"The Lab's temperament and versatility are just two of the traits that contribute to its perennial popularity," the AKC says.

Top 5 most popular dog breeds in the United States:

  • Labrador retriever
  • French bulldog
  • Golden retriever
  • German shepherd
  • Poodle


    • Top 5 most popular dog breeds in Los Angeles:



  • French bulldog
  • Bulldog
  • Labrador retriever
  • German shepherd
  • Golden retriever


    • One unfortunate measure of the French bulldog's popularity in Los Angeles is the degree to which the breed is targeted for theft, sometimes by violent means. Experts say it's not only about the dog's popularity, but its value, with purebred French bulldogs selling for thousands of dollars.

    There have been multiple reports of Frenchies being stolen from their owners while walking on the street. One of the most highly publicized robberies was when Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint from her dog walker, who was shot in Hollywood.

    MORE | Keep your French Bulldog safe with these tips
    French Bulldogs are one of the most popular dog breeds according to the American Kennel Club. This puts them at high risk for dognapping.



