Pilot, passenger survive helicopter crash caught on video in Fresno

An investigation is underway after a helicopter crash in southeast Fresno on Saturday morning.

Fresno police who responded to the scene said a civilian helicopter went down in a the front yard of a home in a neighborhood near Willow Ave and Jensen Ave.

FPD said both the pilot and their passenger survived the crash.

The Pilot and his passenger told police they heard a "pop" before losing altitude.

Both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but FPD said they are expected to survive.

Neighbors were visibly shaken as they waited to get back in their homes. It's not clear when the neighborhood will reopen.

Ring footage from a neighbor's front porch captured the moment when the helicopter crashed into the yard.

The helicopter was a Bell 206B, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.