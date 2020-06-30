Murder suspect wounded after engaging in shootout with police in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- A murder suspect from Fresno was shot after exchanging gunfire with Pomona police officers in Montclair, according to officials and witnesses.The dramatic shootout Monday afternoon was caught on camera by a local news photographer. At least 20 shots are heard ringing out in the footage within the span of less than a minute.Later in the footage, the suspect appears to be lying motionless on the sidewalk. Officers approach with guns drawn, examine the man, who was not wearing shoes, and handcuff him. He appeared to be seriously wounded. Paramedics later arrived and treated the suspect.An update on his condition was not immediately available.The suspect was wanted for murder in Fresno. He was spotted in his Kia Optima on the 10 Freeway and exited near Monte Vista.Pomona police officers were involved in making the traffic stop just before 4 p.m. in the area of the 9500 block of Monte Vista Avenue in Montclair.Police say the suspect got out of his car and fired at officers. They returned fire. His gun was recovered at the scene.The shootout took place on a busy surface street near the freeway exit with many other occupied vehicles nearby."Shots started ringing out," said witness Nabor Cabanillas. "I ducked down in the car. When I heard a pause in the fire, I jumped out and took cover behind the car. I came back up, saw a guy lying there, with police behind the car waiting for the go-ahead to move in."Details about the Fresno incident were not immediately available.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.