Fried Everything is deep-fried heaven!

HOUSTON, Texas -- You don't have to wait for the fair or the rodeo to get your deep-fried fix! At Fried Everything in north Houston, everything on the menu is battered and cooked in oil to perfection.

Owner Taylor Janneh first started Fried Everything as a virtual business at the beginning of the pandemic, delivering orders through DoorDash. At first, the menu consisted of fried jumbo shrimp, chicken tenders and funnel cakes. But word spread so quickly, it wasn't long before she outgrew her home kitchen and decided to open a brick-and-mortar location!

At Fried Everything, you can get everything from fried lobster tails to banana pudding funnel cakes, fried cheesecake, fried chocolate cake, fried Oreos, sausage on a stick, fried catfish a lot more!

For a look at the menu, check out Fried Everything on Instagram @fried_everything or DoorDash.
